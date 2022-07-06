Rumor Report: Three Law & Order Series Will Return With Historic Franchise Event

According to TVLine, NBC is apparently considering gifting fans with a crossover event that would see all three current "Law & Order" shows collide. There have been plenty of two-way exchanges throughout the franchise, but never before in "Law & Order" history has the network bridged its creative gap between three of the franchise's programs — not even when "Law & Order: Criminal Intent" or any of the other spin-offs were on the air.

It's important to note that this hasn't been officially confirmed. However, it seems to be an idea that is being taken seriously, according to TVLine's reporting, and considering all three shows are set to premiere on the same night ... you do the math. That being said, TVLine also notes that while the idea was pitched as a big season premiere extravaganza, it's possible that if the event happens, it will get pushed back to a later date.

Longtime "Law & Order: SVU" actors and IRL friends Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni — the latter of whom is now on "Organized Crime" — have both spoken very highly of the revived "Law & Order" and have said they would love to do a crossover with the show, especially with one of its most famous stars, Sam Waterston, who is still a cast member. "He was iconic then, not to mention now," Hargitay told ET in February 2022. She also said, "Dick [Wolf] has already told me that we're going to [do a crossover], so it's just a matter of time ... It's a three-show crossover, which sounds impossible. But we can do it."