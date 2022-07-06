Hayden Panettiere Has A Lot Riding On Her Scream 6 Comeback

Among some of the most notable films of actor Hayden Panettiere's career is the fourth entry in the "Scream" franchise. "Scream 4" premiered in 2011, a full 11 years after "Scream 3" first released in 2000. Fittingly, then, its cast features some returning series staples, like Neve Campbell's Sidney Prescott and Courteney Cox's Gale Weathers, in addition to a new generation of younger characters, including Panettiere as the wisecracking Kirby Reed.

In spite of her character's death seeming relatively certain at the end of "Scream 4," it was announced in May that Panettiere will be back for "Scream 6." This news was ultimately met with a healthy dose of cautious optimism. While plenty of fans of her "Scream 4" performance were happy to hear of her return, some of them shared their hope that "Scream 6" doesn't make the mistake of killing off her character for good this time.

Although "Scream 6" won't premiere until next year, Panettiere touched on her involvement in the project during a recent media resurgence predicated around an open discussion of some of the struggles she experienced in her recent past. As it turns out, "Scream 6" is primed to play an important part in Panettiere's career moving forward.