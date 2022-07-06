Stranger Things' Jamie Campbell Bower Explains Why He 'Sympathizes' With Vecna

In order to play Vecna, Jamie Campbell Bower did a deep dive into the character's psyche and came to deeply relate to him, even drawing from emotions from his own life to get to know him better. "For me, [Henry's transformation into Vecna] was about building on that feeling of being isolated and sitting in that hatred ... The thought process [for Vecna] that I would often write down or that I would say to myself over and over again is, 'You took everything from me. Now I'm going to take everything from you.'"

"I don't know if that comes from personal experience actually, of being isolated, of feeling isolated," Bower continued. "Time can be a very interesting thing when you're in those places, particularly for me. Time can pass quite quickly and days and nights don't seem to mean anything. They just become a bit of a blur. So maybe I was drawing on my own personal experience from that."

All of his work to understand Vecna led Bower to sympathize deeply with the character. "In terms of, 'Do I find him to be sympathetic?' Not particularly. But do I sympathize with him? 100%," Bower shared. "I have to. As an artist and as an actor playing the role, I have to love the person that I'm playing and justify. But I did see him as this 'righteous justice in this very cruel, oppressive world,' to quote the script. So I could relate — had to relate — but can relate."

Every episode of "Stranger Things" Season 4 is now available on Netflix.