New Teaser For The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power Looks Expensive

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

With the success of "Game of Thrones," it was practically inevitable that every other distributor in town would attempt their own high fantasy (and high-budget) series. Since "Game of Thrones" ended in 2019, Netflix has released "The Witcher" and "Shadow and Bone," both based on successful fantasy IPs. Amazon has already dropped "The Wheel of Time" and Disney is prepping its own reboot of the "Hobbit"-inspired "Willow" franchise. It's a good time to be a fantasy geek.

While most of these series have found audiences and become hits in their own right, Amazon's upcoming "Lord of the Rings" prequel, "The Rings of Power," is undoubtedly the 6,000-lb Oliphaunt in the Shire. It's been in the works since as early as 2017, and Amazon has already made it the most expensive TV series in history with a first-season budget of $465 million (via The Hollywood Reporter).

It's an especially big bet, because "The Rings of Power" covers territory that's relatively unknown to the casual Tolkien fan. It takes place during the Second Age of Middle Earth, just after the war between the evil Lord Morgoth and most of the free peoples of Middle Earth. During this time, blacksmiths working for Lord Celebrimbor create the 20 rings of power, including the One Ring to Rule Them All at issue in "The Lord of the Rings." This period also sees the emergence of the Dark Lord Sauron, Morgoth's successor and noted volcano enthusiast.

The first trailer for "The Rings of Power" gave us a brief glimpse of the upcoming show. Now that the second trailer is available, we have a much better idea of what that nine-figure budget is going to look like on screen.