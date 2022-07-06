The Woman King Trailer Unveils A Stunning Epic Based On A Startling True Story

Viola Davis, through one great performance after another, has been one of the most consistently brilliant actors in Hollywood for close to three decades now. With an Oscar, an Emmy, and a pair Tony Awards to her name, she's also been one of the most consistently decorated (per The Hollywood Reporter). If you've seen the actor at work in any of her film and television projects, you know Davis has indeed earned those accolades and then some.

Of course, prior to her breakout turn in ABC's hit series "How to Get Away With Murder," many of Davis' roles were of the supporting nature. After proving herself a more than legit leading lady on the small screen, though, Davis has been proving as much on the big screen in recent years too, earning raves for her work in films like 2018's egregiously overlooked heist flick "Widows," and Netflix's Oscar-winning musical drama "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom."

Later this year, Davis will expand her leading lady status to the action realm with the hotly-anticipated historical epic "The Woman King." She'll do so while headlining an impressive cast almost entirely comprised of people of color, and under the direction of rising star Gina Prince-Bythewood. We've finally gotten our first real look "The Woman King" in the guise of its first official trailer, which teases all the action, drama, and powerful females that any heart could desire.