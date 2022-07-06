Joey King Reveals What Drove Her Decision To Star In The Princess - Exclusive

Joey King's career has been decidedly eclectic. The in-demand actress has grown up on screen, appearing in everything from "Ramona and Beezus" to "The Conjuring" to the first season of "Fargo." Today, she's perhaps best known as the lead character in the popular Netflix rom-com "The Kissing Booth" and for her Emmy-nominated portrayal of Gypsy Rose Blanchard in the crime drama "The Act." But this summer, King is going full action hero — first as the title character in Hulu's "The Princess" and then as Prince in the eagerly anticipated Brad Pitt-led "Bullet Train."

In "The Princess," King goes up against legions of soldiers in an effort to take back her kingdom from a villainous Lord (Dominic Cooper) intent on marrying her and claiming her father's throne for himself. But while King's character may start the movie looking like a typical medieval damsel, she's far from helpless, and those who underestimate her do so at their own peril.

King is completely convincing as an ass-kicking princess who's determined to do whatever she can to save herself and her family, and the role makes a compelling case for King as an action star. Yet there's no denying the film is a departure from many of the projects King's become known for. In a discussion with Looper, King explained why she decided to take on the action-heavy lead role in "The Princess."