Joey King Reveals How She Became An Action-Star Royal In The Princess - Exclusive Interview

As the title character in "The Princess," Joey King doesn't do much talking. That's because she doesn't have to. She lets her fists do the talking for her, and what she's saying is loud and clear: Don't mess with her or her family's kingdom.

While the story starts like many fairy tales, with the King's unnamed royal decked out in a white dress waiting in the tallest tower in her castle for her prince to come, the reality of the situation is far from romantic. The Princess isn't there by choice; Sir Julius (Dominic Cooper), a callous and arrogant aristocrat intent on seizing her father's throne, has overrun the kingdom with his mercenaries and taken the royal family captive. What he and his men don't know, however, is that the Princess is no damsel in distress. She's been secretly training for battle her whole life, and now she'll use all the skills she's learned to do everything in her power to take the kingdom back from Julius.

Joey King, who's known for her starring role in the teen rom-com "The Kissing Booth" and her Emmy-nominated turn in the true-crime series "The Act," is a force to be reckoned with in "The Princess." It's a remarkably physical performance in which she conveys as much with her face and her body as she does through her words. She imbues the Princess with such determination and bravery that it's impossible not to become engrossed in her fight to save herself and her loved ones. In an exclusive conversation, King spoke to Looper about her stunt training for "The Princess," why she wanted to be part of the film, and how the story straddles the line between an empowering message and a rip-roaring good time.