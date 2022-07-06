Percy Jackson Set Photos Capture Familiar Locations Filming Deep In The Woods

The photos in question were initially tweeted out by @updatespercy on Twitter, an account focused on news regarding the upcoming "Percy Jackson and the Olympians" Disney+ series. These behind-the-scenes photos capture the archery training grounds of the iconic Camp Half-Blood — complete with a Hydra-shaped archery butt and several punching bags.

According to the tweet, the photographer who took these photos also noticed several "hobbit type houses" located further within the forest, which may or may not be the cabins that the Demigod campers live in. The tweet also clarified that production for the series is currently taking place on a 20-acre field in Aldergrove, British Columbia, Canada located within a forest. These photos (as vague as they might be) will no doubt stir up even more excitement in fans of the original novels, since they give us our first glimpse at the series' portrayal of Camp Half-Blood, which is, without a doubt one, of the most important locations in the entire franchise.

Unfortunately, these are still behind-the-scenes photos at the end of the day, and no doubt, we'll have to wait until the actual release of the series to find out what Camp Half-Blood will look like on the other side of the camera.