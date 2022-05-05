The Disney+ Percy Jackson Series Found The Perfect Young Stars For Two Big Roles

Following the two film adaptations of entries in Rick Riordan's "Percy Jackson & the Olympians" book series released in the 2010s, the "Percy Jackson" franchise is currently set to receive something of a live action reboot as a Disney+ TV show in the near future. Riordan himself first announced that Disney was working on a new version of "Percy Jackson" back in May of 2020. Whereas Riordan was publicly unhappy with the two existing "Percy Jackson" movies, he will now be personally involved in the production of the upcoming Disney+ show, hence his advanced knowledge of its development.

In spite of the fact this project has been in the works for at least two years now, relatively little information about its making has surfaced within that period of time. Most recently, in April of 2022, the series' producers announced that young actor Walker Scobell will star in its titular role.

Now, a little under a month later, two more cast members have officially joined the series' ranks.