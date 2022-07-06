Tawny Newsome Delves Into What Makes Star Trek: Lower Decks So Special - Exclusive Interview

To start, do you mind talking about some of your favorite movies of all time?

Let's see ... there's a weird one. I really love "Jumpin' Jack Flash" with Whoopi Goldberg. Oh, my gosh. That is why I got into comedy, her performance in that. It doesn't completely hold up. It flopped at the time, and [in] the first scene, there's some language we shouldn't have used then, and probably and definitely don't use now. But in terms of a comedic physical performance from a Black woman who wasn't in some sort of hardship role — for that era in the eighties, [it was a] seminal performance for me, iconic for me.

On the drama side, I got to say "Aliens." Sigourney Weaver has informed a lot of my acting choices [with] her role in that. Although I primarily do comedy, anytime I got to be tough, I'm definitely channeling a Sigourney Weaver from "Aliens," for sure. Another weird one: I really liked "Contact." Not "First Contact," but "Contact" with Jodie Foster — wild, weird space content. I like a lot of space stuff and comedies about weird people who work in a bank but get contacted by MI6 agents.

The Blu-ray and DVD for "Lower Decks" Season 2 comes out on July 12. What kind of bonus content can people expect?

We did some commentaries, which was fun because we got to do them together in a little group. I did a commentary for Episode 7 with one of our writers, Garrick Bernard, who's also a great Trekkie and a great actor, so [he's] a super fun person to talk "Trek" with. Then [there's] my good buddy, Paul Scheer, who I've known for years now, doing comedy podcast stuff. I love doing commentary with both people who love "Trek" and podcasters because it feels like a hang. It felt like we could sit around and talk all day. That was really fun.

Were there any outtakes or scenes you were super excited about that didn't end up making the cut?

It's not so much like live-action where I have a memory of filming something that I'm [like], "Oh, shoot. That didn't make it." For animation, it's pretty tight. When I go to record, I got it down to a pretty good science, and I kind of know what's going to "air."

There are definitely takes of lines and bits and ad-libs that couldn't have made it [because of] time that I'm sure I miss. But the truth is, no matter how outlandish or ridiculous I think an ad-lib is, the chances of Mike McMahan using it are high. My favorite example is from Season 1. We're sitting there by the ... I think it's by the Yosemite shuttle. It's a little aside where Tendi's going, "Okay, number one: Starfleet's biggest badasses — who do we name?" People are going on and on about Khan versus this person, whatever.

Then, we're talking about Roga Danar, who was this throwaway character. In the booth, the written line was, "Oh, Roga Danar. Come on, you have to be kidding me," or "Get out of here" or whatever. I ripped a bunch of profanity-laden ones, resulting in me saying, "Roga Danar, get the f*** out of my face."

They used that and bleeped it. I was [like], "What is this show?" My mind is blown that that was the take.