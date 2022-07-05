Mike McMahan Discusses Upcoming Episodes Of Star Trek: Lower Decks And Solar Opposites - Exclusive Interview

The DVD and Blu-ray for "Lower Decks" Season 2 comes out on July 12. What special features can fans look forward to in the set?

We have some really fun behind-the-scenes stuff showing how we make the show. There's some cool animatics. The artists on the show are so fantastic. Getting to see the process a little bit is exciting if you're a big fan of the show, or if it's something that you're interested in doing creatively. [It's] like seeing the rough version before it's all polished and final.

There's also some fun commentaries on some of the episodes we have. Jonathan Frakes came in — a lot of the cast [did]. Hopefully, those are fun to listen to, because we almost have too much fun recording them because we like goofing on each other.

Did Jonathan Frakes have any good stories from his live-action days in "Star Trek"?

He has so many stories, not only from acting, but from directing, and he directs current "Star Trek" episodes. We love Jonathan. Truly, there's never a time when we're working with him that he isn't making [it] so much more fun than it would've been otherwise.

Is there anything you can tease for "Lower Decks" Season 3?

"Lower Decks" Season 3 is a direct continuation of the end of Season 2. We're going to see what happens to Captain Freeman, and we're going to see how Mariner doesn't handle her mom and captain being arrested very well.

Let me try to think what I can say here. You're going to see some evolution of the characters with different motivations that we teased a little bit at the end of Season 2 as well, like Season 3 sees Boimler taking this different path where he becomes a little bit more confident, our Boimler. It earns him some respect, but it also takes him into some tough spots too.

The last thing is we've been teasing a little bit about Rutherford's implant, and you'll be learning more about the backstory of how he got it this season in a really fun way.

Anything you can tease about Tendi going into Season 3?

She's still at the right. She's got this new gig, which is instead of being full medical, she's been swapped over into senior science officer training, which basically trains you how to be a science officer that serves on the bridge. [It's] not just doing your own studies, but being able to accompany away missions and being able to consult with the captain — like what Spock did. You'll start seeing the beginning of that journey for her as well.