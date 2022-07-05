Stranger Things Fans Already Have A Wild Season 5 Theory About Max

Warning: Spoilers for the "Stranger Things 4" finale ahead!

With a stirring rendition of Metallica's "Master of Puppets" and the town of Hawkins now suffering from the Upside Down finally breaking free through into ... well, the "right-side up," Season 4 of "Stranger Things" ended on a wild note, and those final moments promise a great deal of intense material for the upcoming final season of the immensely popular show.

Having faced off against a being menacingly referred to as Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower), the characters in "Stranger Things" have shown a resilience that belays their generally young age. Most people in high school worry about making friends or their reputation, not having to be concerned about extraplanar threats that can transform people into Cronenberg-style monstrosities, but these kids have more than proven their worth. That particularly goes for Max Mayfield (Sadie Sink), who first joined the cast of "Stranger Things" in Season 2, and quickly integrated herself in the tight group of friends, going so far to invent her own class for "Dungeons & Dragons," much to the chagrin of Mike Wheeler (Finn Wolfhard).

Having been marked by Vecna as the final death needed to shatter the boundaries between this reality and the Upside Down, Max comes under attack, only surviving thanks to the majestic stylings of Kate Bush. Nonetheless, in the last episode, she sacrifices herself in an effort to stop Vecna, only saved from a full decimation by the interference of Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown). The young superhero is able to revive her in the seconds after she dies, but at a cost — as Max remains in a coma at the end of Season 4.

Fans have already begun to wildly speculate on her fate, and to ponder if her biggest role is yet to come.