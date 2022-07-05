The Hilarious Reason Millie Bobby Brown Thinks More Stranger Things Characters Need To Die

Since its premiere on Netflix in 2016, the cast of "Stranger Things" has both grown and contracted in a variety of ways. Although each season sees the addition of beloved characters like Max Mayfield (Sadie Sink) and Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn), nearly every season also features a plethora of tragic character deaths.

After all, to name only a few fallen characters, who could forget the Season 1 death of Barb Holland (Shannon Purser), the Season 2 death of Bob Newby (Sean Astin), or the Season 3 death of Billy Hargrove (Dacre Montgomery)? At the time of each character's death, they seemed like uber-important parts of the show. However, it should be noted that no one from the core cast of Netflix's prized jewel has actually ever bitten the dust. And people — especially the cast — are starting to grow tired of it.

"They tried killing David [Harbour] off, they brought him back," Millie Bobby Brown jokingly griped to TheWrap in a May 2022 interview. "They need to kill off some people," added actor and friend Noah Schnapp, who joined Brown in the video interview. For Brown, things finally came to a head for her earlier this year when she noticed how big the cast had grown after something hilarious happened.