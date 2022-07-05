The Hilarious Reason Millie Bobby Brown Thinks More Stranger Things Characters Need To Die
Since its premiere on Netflix in 2016, the cast of "Stranger Things" has both grown and contracted in a variety of ways. Although each season sees the addition of beloved characters like Max Mayfield (Sadie Sink) and Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn), nearly every season also features a plethora of tragic character deaths.
After all, to name only a few fallen characters, who could forget the Season 1 death of Barb Holland (Shannon Purser), the Season 2 death of Bob Newby (Sean Astin), or the Season 3 death of Billy Hargrove (Dacre Montgomery)? At the time of each character's death, they seemed like uber-important parts of the show. However, it should be noted that no one from the core cast of Netflix's prized jewel has actually ever bitten the dust. And people — especially the cast — are starting to grow tired of it.
"They tried killing David [Harbour] off, they brought him back," Millie Bobby Brown jokingly griped to TheWrap in a May 2022 interview. "They need to kill off some people," added actor and friend Noah Schnapp, who joined Brown in the video interview. For Brown, things finally came to a head for her earlier this year when she noticed how big the cast had grown after something hilarious happened.
The Stranger Things cast can't take a cast photo anymore
If viewers thought the "Stranger Things" cast was big enough in Season 3, just wait until people see pictures of the "Stranger Things" Season 4 and Season 5 lineups when they all get together. According to Millie Bobby Brown, the updated cast is way too big now — and can't even take a group photo together anymore. For this reason, the young actress jokingly insists that somebody's gotta go.
"Last night we couldn't even take one group picture," Brown told TheWrap. "There was like fifty of us. I was like, 'You need to start killing people off ... This is ridiculous.'" If Brown could have her way, the Duffer brothers would finally shed their sensitive, character-loving skins and start going "Game of Thrones" on some folks.
Teasing the two showrunners, Brown said: "The Duffer brothers are two sensitive Sallys that don't want to kill anyone off. We need to be Game of Thrones. We need to have the mindset of Game of Thrones." Noah Schnapp quickly agreed, and also didn't mince words when describing what he thinks should happen in the upcoming Season 5. "They just need to have one massacre scene," Schnapp said, laughing with Brown.
Unfortunately, viewers will likely be waiting for quite some time before they find out if the Duffer Brothers took the young stars' advice. According to a GQ interview with David Harbour, "Stranger Things" Season 5 likely won't drop on the streamer until mid-2024.