James Cameron's Brutally Honest Message For Avatar Haters

A second "Avatar" movie, titled "Avatar: The Way of Water," is slated for a release later this year. Fans of James Cameron's eco-epic got their first look at the upcoming sequel when 20th Century Studios released its first trailer for "The Way of Water" in early May. In addition to showcasing some of the film's contents, that "Way of Water" trailer put up big numbers, netting more than 145 million views on its first day of online availability. Based on this sizable viewership, then, "Avatar" still appears to have a plenty devoted fanbase, interested in what happens after the events of Cameron's hit 2009 blockbuster.

On top of the limited footage included in its first trailer, some unanswered questions in "Avatar" hit at what could be some of the major plot beats in "The Way of Water." For example, big bad Colonel Miles Quaritch (Stephen Lang) is confirmed to be returning for "Avatar 2," despite his life seeming pretty definitively over at the end of the first film.

Opposite those who are hyped for "The Way of Water," however, is a significant contingent of "Avatar" haters. In fact, multiple Reddit threads over the years have inquired into the widespread criticism of "Avatar." Now, as promotion for "The Way of Water" is beginning to ramp up, Cameron himself decided to address his haters directly, seeming to hold little back.