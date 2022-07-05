Stranger Things' Jamie Campbell Bower Teases Vecna's Mindset After Season 4's Final Battle

This article contains spoilers for "Stranger Things" Season 4.

Hawkins, Indiana, has been overrun by plenty of monsters from the Upside Down, the shadowy parallel dimension from "Stranger Things" that's constantly finding ways to wreak havoc on the small town. In Season 4, yet another denizen of the Upside Down made himself known. But as the show eventually revealed, this monster — the humanoid Vecna played by Jamie Campbell Bower — was more than he seemed.

While the Mind Flayer, Demogorgons, and other monsters that have menaced the citizens of Hawkins seemed to be acting out of pure evil, Vecna appeared to be motivated by much deeper grievances. By the end of Season 4, Volume 1, viewers learned that Vecna was actually Henry Creel, the first subject of Dr. Brenner's (Matthew Modine) experiments. He's also a powerful psychic who slaughtered his mother and sister as a child — and as an adult, all of Brenner's research subjects, with the exception of Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown).

After Henry realizes El isn't the ally he thought she'd be and El sends him to the Upside Down, Henry morphs into Vecna and discovers he has the tools to reshape the world as he sees fit. Vecna comes shockingly close to completing his plan but is ultimately defeated by El along with Steve (Joe Keery), Nancy (Natalia Dyer), and Robin (Maya Hawke), who shoot and burn him in an effort to finish him off for good.

However, as the Season 4 finale comes to an end, there are hints that although Vecna's down, he's not yet out. What will his mindset be when he returns in Season 5? In an interview with Looper and other outlets, Bower shed light on how Vecna's feeling after his stunning defeat.