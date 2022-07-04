Stranger Things' Jamie Campbell Bower Reveals How He Developed Vecna's Physicality

Throughout its first three seasons, Netflix's "Stranger Things" introduced all sorts of evil beings from the Upside Down, the parallel dimension that's constantly finding ways to spill into Hawkins, Indiana, and wreak havoc on the small town. However, the Demogorgons and Mind Flayer aren't nearly as disturbing as Season 4's Vecna, a humanoid entity that reaches into the darkest parts of his victims' minds, torturing them with their worst memories before horrifically murdering them.

Between his ghoulish appearance and penchant for stalking and murdering depressed and guilt-ridden teenagers, Vecna represented a uniquely intimate kind of monster and the first in "Stranger Things" that seemed to have an agenda, which included passing judgment and holding grudges as he saw fit. But these aren't the only things that make Vecna terrifying.

The actor behind Vecna's makeup, Jamie Campbell Bower, infuses the character with a fluid, dramatic physicality that makes him even more unnerving. In a conversation with Looper and other outlets, Bower explained the lengthy, meticulous process he went through to develop Vecna's physical bearing and bodily movements.