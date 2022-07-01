Scott Adsit Explains Why Baymax Is More Of A Disney Icon Than A Marvel Superhero – Exclusive

Scott Adsit may be best known for playing devoted TV producer Pete Hornberger on the groundbreaking sitcom "30 Rock" for seven seasons, but the actor/comedian has had an equally enduring role voicing Baymax from Disney's "Big Hero 6" franchise.

The giant inflatable robot, who serves as a personal healthcare companion, was introduced to the world in 2014 when the original film was released, by way of loosely being based on the Marvel comics character of the same name. Baymax, a robotic nurse for all intents and purposes, represents a different kind of Marvel superhero, but he is a Marvel superhero — or maybe he's not.

It's a question that was posed to Adsit by Looper during an exclusive interview in which the actor discussed the new six-episode Disney+ series "Baymax!" that follows the pudgy white robot as he lovingly helps San Fransokyo citizens in need. As it turns out, Adsit may have finally put to rest the debate about whether Baymax fits squarely in the MCU or the Disney universe.