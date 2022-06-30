Scott Adsit On Voicing Baymax And Potential For A 30 Rock Revival – Exclusive Interview

Baymax represents a different kind of Marvel superhero — but he is a Marvel superhero. When you step into his shoes, do you ever think about how you're now in the pantheon of the MCU, alongside the likes of, say, Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange and Chris Hemsworth as Thor?

I do [think about it, but I don't think they [share a space in the Marvel world]. I connected more to a Disney pantheon. I remember at the first screening we ever did, John Lasseter, who was in charge of the studio, said to the Big Hero 6, the six of us, "You are now on the same shelf as Peter Pan and Pinocchio. You are part of that family." That's where I really connected. I love Marvel comics, and I love the movies so much. Because "Big Hero 6" takes place in San Fransokyo, that is a universe that the MCU multiverse has not quite tapped into yet, and I don't know if they plan to.

What is the key to sounding like a robot? Is there a trick you think of or use whenever you voice Baymax?

I tend to think of Baymax's voice as being an AI that uses fill-in-the-blank technology that is almost obsolete now, like phone services that say, "Your wait time is five minutes," and that kind of rhythm. That's where I started with him, and that's what I've stuck with. I don't know if he'll ever progress past that rhythm. We'll see. Technology is very good now, and there isn't that robotic voice anymore. That is a reference to the past now, that pleasant help-mate robotic voice.

Why do you think "Big Hero 6" and Baymax have been better as a series than a feature-length sequel? Do you hope a feature-length sequel is in the future?

I certainly hope we get a sequel. Sure, I would love it. I love visiting these characters in San Fransokyo. This "Baymax" series is unique because it has the opportunity to spend time with things that may not be big-screen excitement. It's emotional content. It's emotionally exciting to watch people take a step into the next chapter of their lives, which is essentially what's happening in each one of these episodes. Baymax gets to do something in the series which he may not have time to do in a big plot-driven movie, which is go around and gently help people, his whole purpose for being.