Joey King On The Rigorous Fight Training She Underwent For The Princess - Exclusive

Almost from the moment we first lay eyes on her, actress Joey King is kicking ass as the title character in "The Princess." After all, if you were knocked out, locked in a tower, and about to be forced to marry an evil Lord whose only interest in you is your royal credentials, you'd be angry too. But before she can get to Julius (Dominic Cooper), the man whose desire for power has led to her current predicament, she must work her way through a castle full of Julius' henchmen. This legion of mercenaries may have believed that taking over the Princess' kingdom would be an easy gig, but they're about to learn otherwise.

It turns out the Princess is more than up for a fight. In fact, she's up for many of them, and she just keeps going. Through a mix of extensive training, clever resourcefulness, and steadfast resolve, King's character shows just what a royal under threat can do. At the same time, King, an Emmy-nominee for "The Act," demonstrates an impressive ability to convincingly execute stunts as she hurls objects, throws punches, and wields swords with equal skill. In an exclusive interview with Looper, King discussed the training she underwent to become an astonishingly deadly princess.