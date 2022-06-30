The Real Reason Elizabeth Olsen Still Hasn't Seen Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness

A mid-credits scene at the end of "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" first introduced Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda Maximoff, aka Scarlet Witch, to the Marvel Cinematic Universe when the film premiered in 2014. Olsen then reprised her role in a number of subsequent MCU movies and TV shows including "Avengers: Endgame," "WandaVision," and the recent "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," in each of which her character plays a significant role.

Olsen, notably, has discussed certain sacrifices she has had to make for the sake of her MCU character at various points in time. For instance, Olsen shared that her biggest regret since becoming Scarlet Witch is that her Marvel contract has precluded her from accepting roles in projects more aligned with her own personal taste, including Yorgos Lanthimos' "The Lobster." On perhaps a smaller scale, Olsen also revealed that, while filming a scene opposite a group of children in "Multiverse of Madness," one of her scene partners hit her in the face with a prop, prompting her to respond harshly. Though Olsen didn't enjoy filming this "Doctor Strange" scene, she characterized her genuine reaction as heightening that moment's impact.

While the role of Wanda seems to have required some significant commitment from Olsen, she recently revealed that she hasn't yet seen "Multiverse of Madness" as of an interview televised on June 29.