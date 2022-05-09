The Heartbreaking Doctor Strange 2 Scene That Elizabeth Olsen Didn't Enjoy Filming

As the old adage goes, every villain thinks they're the hero of their own story. The same is true for Wanda as she goes down her dark path in the film. With her Scarlet Witch powers waxing, she becomes obsessed with seeing her family again. But once she crosses over into the 838 reality, reunites with them, and gets pelted in the face for her trouble, she starts screaming in angry mom voice at her boys.

According to a recent interview with Variety, Olsen admits that while filming, she got smacked in the face really hard with a prop that the child actors opposite her in the scene were throwing. It wasn't planned, but the ensuing reaction that injury drew out of Olsen made the scene all the more intense. "One of the people that I love — the little people that I love — they were throwing things at me in the scene, and accidentally smacked my face really hard," Olsen recounted. "And that was the best reaction. And I felt so bad that I used it as the actor and let it inform how I responded to these people that I love. Because they were terrified after. It really was something I did not enjoy at all, but I knew it'd be good for the scene."

Sounds like a scarring experience for everyone involved, but boy did it make for an effective scene.