Travina Springer Reveals What It's Like Getting Directed By Clint Eastwood - Exclusive

Springer is nothing if not a pro, even when she's acting alongside directors like Clint Eastwood. Recalling her work with him on "The Mule," she said, "I might have been a little bit nervous getting ready to work with him. But I'll say that, before we went to shoot, we were in the trailers, and he was in the makeup trailers. He was so nice and so complimentary, so polite. It was really lovely meeting him." They say never meet your heroes, but sometimes it works out in your favor — especially when they're nice in a work setting.

"Everyone calls him The Boss. And his directing style is a lot different because he'll just say, 'And that's it,' or 'That's all of that.' There's no 'cut.' There's no action. That's it. So it was really a unique experience," Springer added. "We were out in the dessert, it was 106 degrees. But he didn't only direct us, he was in the scene with me. So I've acted with him as well, and that was really nice. After our first take, he was like, 'I'm going to try something.' And we literally improvised the rest of the scene, so that was something that was really phenomenal." Improvising alongside Clint Eastwood is just about as good as it gets.