The Black Phone Star Mason Thames Reveals The One Thing That Had Him Spooked While Filming

For budding Hollywood star Mason Thames, filming Scott Derrickson's new horror flick "The Black Phone" was something he'd thought would be much scarier. But in actuality, there was really only one thing that had the young actor spooked while filming.

"I was wondering if it was scary to film a horror movie," Thames told The Hollywood Reporter in a June 2022 interview. "It's not at all. It's so much fun. And Ethan's performance is so great, so my inner self was kind of smiling at it. One time, Scott had to literally look at me and say, 'Mason, stop smiling.'

In the movie, Thames plays a teenage boy named Finn Shaw who gets captured by Ethan Hawke's character, the Grabber. After being locked away in the Grabber's basement, Finn begins communicating with previous victims using a disconnected phone on the wall. According to Thames, he is a huge horror movie fan and got the role through a Zoom audition. "I've got to say one of the scariest movies is still [Derrickson's 2012 film] 'Sinister,'" the teen said. "There's something about watching with a group of friends and you are sitting in your seat waiting for someone to jump out — I just love the thrill of that."

Knowing how frightening Derrickson's work can be, Thames expected to be petrified while shooting "The Black Phone." However, there was only one thing that conjured up true fear inside of Thames.