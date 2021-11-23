How Ethan Hawke's Terrifying Mask In The Black Phone Was Created

The newest horror movie from Blumhouse Productions, "The Black Phone," directed by Scott Derrickson ("Sinister," "Doctor Strange") is set to premiere in theaters on February 2, 2022, following its September 2021 premiere at the Austin film festival, Fantastic Fest. Based on a short story of the same name by Joe Hill, Derrickson co-wrote the screenplay alongside C. Robert Cargill, who Derrickson had previously collaborated with on 2012's "Sinister." The movie also reunites Derrickson and Cargill with the star of "Sinister," Ethan Hawke, who takes on the leading villainous role in the upcoming film.

Set in a small Colorado town in the 1970s, "The Black Phone" centers on Finney Shaw (Mason Thames), a young boy who is abducted by a child serial killer known as "The Grabber" (Hawke). The Grabber locks Finney in a soundproof basement, which is basically empty except for a black landline phone on the wall. Despite the phone being disconnected, Finney finds he is able to communicate with the previous victims of The Grabber — all who try to help him escape the basement. Meanwhile, while Finney is trapped, his sister Gwen (Madeleine McGraw) begins having dreams that reveal information about Finney's whereabouts.

If you've seen the trailer, then you know that Hawke is unrecognizable underneath The Grabber's creepy mask — a gray mask complete with horned and a terrifying grin. For those of you who are curious how the mask was created, Derrickson spoke to Empire Magazine about the process of creating a memorable mask for the film's villain — and it includes the involvement of a legendary makeup artist.