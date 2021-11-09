The Devastating Death Of Dean Stockwell

Legendary film and television actor Dean Stockwell has died at the age of 85. A representative for the family confirmed to Deadline that the star died peacefully of natural causes at his New Mexico home the morning of Sunday, November 7, 2021. He is survived by his wife, Joy Stockwell, and two adult children, Austin Stockwell and Sophie Stockwell.

Stockwell's most notable role was Admiral Al Calavicci on NBC's early '90s sci-fi drama "Quantum Leap," but the prolific character actor will forever be known as a charismatic screen presence who's range truly knew no bounds. His lauded, nearly seven-decade screen career started at age nine, with a role in 1945's Gregory Peck vehicle "The Valley of Decision." Stockwell spent his formative years alongside legends of Hollywood's Golden Era, including Janet Leigh, Katherine Hepburn, and Orson Welles, before establishing himself as an indie darling as well, with roles in Wim Wenders' critically-adored 1984 drama "Paris, Texas," and David Lynch's "Dune" and "Blue Velvet." His turn in Jonathan Demme's "Married to the Mob" earned Stockwell an Oscar nomination."

Stockwell returned to episodic TV with work on "JAG," as well as a standout performance in another beloved sci-fi series, "Battlestar Galactica." He officially retired from acting after suffering a stroke in 2015 (via 50+ World). His last screen appearance came in Rick Alverson's lauded indie dramedy "Entertainment," but after recovering from his stroke, Stockwell continued to keep himself busy in artistic endeavors.