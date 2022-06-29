The End Is In Sight For Jason Momoa's See

Seeing is believing when it comes to Jason Momoa's exceptionally busy career. Over the last few years, the star has cemented himself as one of Hollywood's most exciting talents. After rising to fame as Khal Drogo in HBO's "Game of Thrones," the actor first made his solo debut in the DC Extended Universe as the titular character of 2018's "Aquaman." More recently, he returned as the superhero for a brief cameo in the HBO Max series "Peacemaker." In 2021, Momoa also appeared as the fan-favorite Duncan Idaho in "Dune," a role which nabbed him a People's Choice Awards nomination (via Entertainment Weekly).

Momoa's career is on track to grow even further as he's set to appear in "Fast X," the highly-anticipated penultimate film in the "Fast Saga." With so many interesting projects on the horizon and an "Aquaman" sequel on the way, it's understandable that some might even forget that Momoa continues to headline the Apple TV+ series "See." Though the show received negative reviews from critics in its first season, audiences ate up the intriguing premise, gifting it an 85% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Despite Apple TV+ touting that Momoa's sci-fi series was the most watched returning series on the platform in 2021 (via Deadline), it looks like the curtains are being called on "See."