The End Is In Sight For Jason Momoa's See
Seeing is believing when it comes to Jason Momoa's exceptionally busy career. Over the last few years, the star has cemented himself as one of Hollywood's most exciting talents. After rising to fame as Khal Drogo in HBO's "Game of Thrones," the actor first made his solo debut in the DC Extended Universe as the titular character of 2018's "Aquaman." More recently, he returned as the superhero for a brief cameo in the HBO Max series "Peacemaker." In 2021, Momoa also appeared as the fan-favorite Duncan Idaho in "Dune," a role which nabbed him a People's Choice Awards nomination (via Entertainment Weekly).
Momoa's career is on track to grow even further as he's set to appear in "Fast X," the highly-anticipated penultimate film in the "Fast Saga." With so many interesting projects on the horizon and an "Aquaman" sequel on the way, it's understandable that some might even forget that Momoa continues to headline the Apple TV+ series "See." Though the show received negative reviews from critics in its first season, audiences ate up the intriguing premise, gifting it an 85% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.
Despite Apple TV+ touting that Momoa's sci-fi series was the most watched returning series on the platform in 2021 (via Deadline), it looks like the curtains are being called on "See."
The See Season 3 trailer confirms the show is wrapping up
"See" is getting some shut eye after its third season. In a new teaser trailer for the upcoming season, Apple TV+ confirmed that Season 3 will be the final season of the series. Dubbed "the final chapter," the brand new footage teases how the ability of sight is returning to the world, a startling development that threatens the social fabric of the troubled civilization.
Set hundreds of years into a dark, exhausting future, the series dives deep into a society that has lost the ability to see. The tribes who populate the world have their lives turned upside down when the news of individuals who have sight comes to light. Season 2 saw Jason Momoa's Baba Voss duke it out with his brother, Edo (Dave Bautista), and set up Season 3 for a climactic finish.
While hardcore fans of "See" might be disappointed that Season 3 is the end, the choice certainly isn't surprising. Momoa continues to dominate the silver screen, so it makes sense that he would prioritize lucrative projects like "Aquaman" and "Fast X." Interestingly, Momoa's series probably won't be the only Apple TV+ series calling it quits after Season 3. Earlier this year, "Ted Lasso" star Brett Goldstein pretty much confirmed the feel-good dramedy would be hanging up its cleats with its third season. With the various accolades that Apple TV+ shows have received as of late, it seems pretty clear that quality trumps quantity.