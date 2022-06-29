The Unexpected Reaction Faith Hill Had To 1883 Ending

Country music superstar Faith Hill didn't have much acting experience before starring on "1883," with her biggest previous role being in 2004's "The Stepford Wives" remake. That didn't stop the singer from making an impression on the series alongside her husband Tim McGraw.

As James and Margaret Dutton, McGraw and Hill helped lead the "1883" wagon train through treacherous terrain across the Wild West in search of a better life. Also starring Sam Elliott, Isabel May, and LaMonica Garrett, the Paramount+ series served as a "Yellowstone" origin story, where we learn how the Duttons came to settle on the Montana land that makes up the family ranch run by John Dutton (Kevin Costner) in the modern era.

While Season 1 of "1883" followed the Duttons, the second season will focus on "The Bass Reeves Story," and there's not much expectation that either Hill or McGraw will return.

During a recent roundtable interview that included Looper, Faith Hill was on hand to celebrate the U.K. launch of Paramount+ — where "Yellowstone" and "1883" are now available — and revealed her true feelings about her time on "1883" coming to an end.