Woody Allen Drops Career Bombshell On Alec Baldwin

For some reason, Alec Baldwin chose to have controversial filmmaker Woody Allen join him on an Instagram live stream early Tuesday, June 28, for what seemed to be a totally random interview. However, as it turns out, the "Midnight in Paris" director wanted to drop a career bombshell on Baldwin and everyone else watching.

Since the 1960s, the 86-year-old Allen has been working in Hollywood as a writer, director, and actor, among other things (via IMDb). His laundry list of critically-acclaimed movies makes him a legend in the business. However, Allen is also famous for something much darker. In the early 1990s, Allen was accused of molesting Mia Farrow's 7-year-old adopted daughter, Dylan (via The New York Times). Allen has long proclaimed his innocence, even penning an op-ed on the subject for The New York Times in 2014.

However, the accusations against the director again entered the spotlight in 2021, following the release of "Allen v. Farrow," a documentary that covers the allegations against him. Despite the renewed focus on the claims, Allen continued his movie career and is now planning to extend his filmography to 50 features with an untitled project set to shoot in Paris, France, at some point later this year (via Screen Daily).

Interestingly, if what Allen told Baldwin about his career during his Instagram live stream is true, his next film could be quite notable for one very specific reason.