Kevin Costner's Favorite Yellowstone Scene So Far

There have been plenty of memorable moments on "Yellowstone" — killer snake in a flying cooler, anyone? — but one stands out above the rest for Kevin Costner while playing John Dutton.

"There was something about the scene where John was on his way to a place — I think he was in a tuxedo — and a bunch of Chinese tourists found their way onto his property to photograph a bear not too far away, a grizzly bear, which is incredibly dangerous," said Costner. "He goes out with a gun and says, 'You're on my land.' He points to a mountain and goes, 'That's my land.' Then he points behind him and there's another mountain, and he says, 'That's my land.' And he looks west and he does the same thing, and the issue is of somebody having so much — and we're quite taken with the actual beauty of what it is he owns."

But beyond the spectacular beauty of the scene, Costner finds the sheer stupidity of people unfamiliar with the primal nature of wildlife to be a teachable moment in the series.

"That particular scene was funny because there was a little bit of truth in all of it," he said. "People cross other people's fences without asking permission. They put themselves in danger with wild animals, whether it's buffalo or bears, and it's kind of startling ... To this day, people continue to do that and pay a terrible price for it."

Paramount+ is now available in the United Kingdom, where you can watch all available episodes of "Yellowstone" and "1883."