The Thor: Love And Thunder Characters Who Might Appear In Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3
This article contains mild spoilers about Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.
We're almost there, MCU fans, just a few days before "Thor: Love and Thunder" makes its big-screen debut on July 8. The movie will follow the continuing adventures of Thor Odinson (Chris Hemsworth), who, post "Avengers: Endgame," must figure out his new place in the post-snap world — and deal with Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who's determined to put a permanent end to gods everywhere. Expect this addition to his tale to be packed with appearances from friends both near and dear and far-flung. Naturally, you'll be getting your first in-the-flesh glimpse of Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) since "Thor: The Dark World," and you can expect to see members of the Guardians of the Galaxy by Thor's side for at least some portion of the film's run time. Needless to say, old friends like Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) will be back on the scene as well.
But they aren't the only familiar faces who will appear in this new story. Two more of Thor's associates will show up in the film, and a major spoiler from one of the movie's actors has let slip indicates that these characters just might end up in another upcoming film — "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3."
Toothgrinder and Toothgnasher join the Guardians
"We've got space goats!" Chris Pratt declared during the red carpet event for "Thor: Love and Thunder" to a Marvel Entertainment reporter (via YouTube). The actor, who plays Star-Lord in the "Guardians of the Galaxy" films, was referring to Toothgrinder and Toothgnasher, Thor's two pet goats, who are able to fly and are very, very loud.
Apparently, the Guardians end up getting Thor's goats for a funny behind-the-scenes reason. "He [Taika Waititi, director of "Thor: Love and Thunder"'] just wanted to stick James [Gunn, director "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3"] with some goats," Pratt explained. According to the actor, Waititi had the script rewritten to include a scene where the goats are left in the care of the Guardians. This, in turn, forced Gunn to deal with the animals in the next film about the superteam.
In addition to how Pratt's comments teased the inclusion of Toothgrinder and Toothgnasher in "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3," the goats can briefly be seen aboard the Benatar — the Guardians' primary spacecraft — in the trailer for "Thor: Love and Thunder."
Though he didn't go into specifics, Pratt then reported that there are several moments in "Thor: Love and Thunder" that felt like a running in-joke between the two directors. With the film's release date fast approaching, fans won't have to wait long to be in on the fun.