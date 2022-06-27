The Thor: Love And Thunder Characters Who Might Appear In Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3

This article contains mild spoilers about Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

We're almost there, MCU fans, just a few days before "Thor: Love and Thunder" makes its big-screen debut on July 8. The movie will follow the continuing adventures of Thor Odinson (Chris Hemsworth), who, post "Avengers: Endgame," must figure out his new place in the post-snap world — and deal with Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who's determined to put a permanent end to gods everywhere. Expect this addition to his tale to be packed with appearances from friends both near and dear and far-flung. Naturally, you'll be getting your first in-the-flesh glimpse of Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) since "Thor: The Dark World," and you can expect to see members of the Guardians of the Galaxy by Thor's side for at least some portion of the film's run time. Needless to say, old friends like Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) will be back on the scene as well.

But they aren't the only familiar faces who will appear in this new story. Two more of Thor's associates will show up in the film, and a major spoiler from one of the movie's actors has let slip indicates that these characters just might end up in another upcoming film — "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3."