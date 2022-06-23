New Thor: Love And Thunder Trailer Has Marvel Fans All Saying The Same Thing

On June 23, Marvel debuted a new trailer for "Thor: Love and Thunder," which will soon be the fourth stand-alone "Thor" movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This is the latest in a series of previews for the film released in the lead-up to its imminent premiere. Previously, the first full-length trailer for "Love and Thunder" gave fans their first look at Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who will serve as Thor's main adversary, in addition to new footage of a team-up between Thor (Christian Hemsworth) and the newly-superpowered Jane Foster (Natalie Portman).

Guns N' Roses' hit power ballad "Sweet Child O' Mine," which was featured in prior trailers and seems to serve as its main theme, opens this latest look at "Love and Thunder." Following a couple of shots of Gorr the God Butcher, Thor then promises to assemble a team to stop him. This includes himself, Jane Foster, Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi), and all of the Guardians of the Galaxy. The balance of the trailer is then divided between action sequences, a few comedic bits, and a pair of screaming goats.

In response, fans near-unanimously had positive things to say about the film based on the footage included in this new trailer.