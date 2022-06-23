New Thor: Love And Thunder Trailer Has Marvel Fans All Saying The Same Thing
On June 23, Marvel debuted a new trailer for "Thor: Love and Thunder," which will soon be the fourth stand-alone "Thor" movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This is the latest in a series of previews for the film released in the lead-up to its imminent premiere. Previously, the first full-length trailer for "Love and Thunder" gave fans their first look at Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who will serve as Thor's main adversary, in addition to new footage of a team-up between Thor (Christian Hemsworth) and the newly-superpowered Jane Foster (Natalie Portman).
Guns N' Roses' hit power ballad "Sweet Child O' Mine," which was featured in prior trailers and seems to serve as its main theme, opens this latest look at "Love and Thunder." Following a couple of shots of Gorr the God Butcher, Thor then promises to assemble a team to stop him. This includes himself, Jane Foster, Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi), and all of the Guardians of the Galaxy. The balance of the trailer is then divided between action sequences, a few comedic bits, and a pair of screaming goats.
In response, fans near-unanimously had positive things to say about the film based on the footage included in this new trailer.
Fans are stoked for Love and Thunder
In the comments section below its latest trailer on YouTube, fans are just about as stoked as can be for "Thor: Love and Thunder." A user named Kamran, for instance, posted, "I thought I was hyped before. But after seeing this, all I can say is that this is going to be a great year for the MCU." Meanwhile, a user with the name Luis Tafolla predicted that "Love and Thunder" will land among some of the best movies in the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe. Similarly, user palanki srikanth predicted that, "No doubt, its going to be a masterpiece."
On Reddit, meanwhile, commenters largely responded to specific moments from the trailer. User ChrisEvansFan, for instance, wrote, "Never thought Id be excited to see giant goats and yet, here we are..." Another commenter with the username banjofitzgerald likened a moment near the trailer's end in which Thor stops a couple of vehicles by doing the splits to an iconic pose often employed by classic action movie star Jean-Claude Van Damme. "This is gonna be fun," they added.
The numerous fans excited for "Thor: Love and Thunder" can see the film in its entirety when it premieres on July 8.