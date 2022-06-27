DC Is Taking A Radical Approach To San Diego Comic-Con

Over the years, San-Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) has transformed from a niche event for the most dedicated fans of nerdy interests to a powerhouse showcase for the modern entertainment industry. In its early days, the convention drew in a meager few hundred attendees, but by 2016 it was the holy grail of pop culture events, pulling in over 167,000 fans who came from across the world to marvel at expansive displays, attend massive panels, and browse exclusive merchandise (via Los Angeles Daily News).

However, when the COVID-19 pandemic struck in early 2020, shuttering much of the entertainment industry, events with heavy crowds like SDCC were especially affected. The convention moved online in July of 2020 and 2021, and the latest in-person event only occurred during the limited "Special Edition" Comic-Con in late 2021 (via Variety). This year, however, the show will go on as SDCC opens at full capacity for the first time in three full (very long) years.

As movie studios continue to adjust to a post-pandemic economy, it's important to note that much has changed in the time since Hall H was last filled with droves of enthusiastic geeks. Warner Bros. is now owned by an entirely different entity and, as a result, it has been the subject of a complete leadership overhaul (via Variety). Now known as Warner Bros. Discovery, the company is reportedly taking a radically different approach to its presence at this year's SDCC.