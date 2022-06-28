Ms. Marvel Directors Bilall Fallah And Adil El Arbi Choose Their Dream Marvel Role For Will Smith - Exclusive

Recalling some highlights of working with Will Smith and their dream MCU casting for him, Adil El Arbi said, "Well, I was working with Will and Martin [Lawrence]. It was a blast, this multiverse of madness now. But Will already [played] Deadshot in DC, so what would be the equivalent of that? Mahershala [Ali] is already playing Blade. But if it was not Mahershala, Will Smith could be a pretty good Blade."

Bilall Fallah concurred, adding, "Yes, definitely." And hey, with this multiverse of madness in the MCU, as El Arbi put it, maybe Smith can pick up the role at some point.

Fallah and El Arbi have done countless directing projects together, solidifying themselves as an unstoppable duo. So why do they love teaming up for projects, and how did directing "Ms. Marvel" episodes as a pair affect their experience? El Arbi jumped in to answer: "We started as film students. We were the only two Moroccans in film school. Everybody was white. That's why it clicked. It's like a football team. We're team players, and it's great. If [both of us doubt something], then we know it's not right. If you're searching [for] something, both of us, then we know, 'Okay, let's go 100%.' We're very collaborative."

He added, "Us two, it [also] translates with the DP, Robrecht Heyvaert ... and all the departments: VFX and producers and production design and music. It makes sure that it's not one vision [from] just us. It's the vision of the whole football team that makes sure that we win the World Cup." Clearly, Fallah and El Arbi were a match made in Asgard.

