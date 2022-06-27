Anime Fans Won't Have Long To Wait For Spy X Family's Second Cours

When it comes to gangster anime, "Spy x Family" offers one of the silliest premises around. Following a spy, an assassin, and a psychic who reluctantly find themselves forming a fake family, the anime has emerged as one of the most popular new shows in 2022 (via MyAnimeList). The series is set in a fictional European nation, with a Cold War-type conflict setup between two rival countries. As superspy Twilight (Takuya Eguchi/Alex Organ) tries to stop a conflict from brewing between the two nations, he finds me must infiltrate the upper crust of an elite educational institution. To do so he adopts a psychic named Anya (Atsumi Tanezaki/Megan Shipman) and enters a marriage of convenience with an assassin called Yor (Saori Hayami/Natalie Van Sistine).

If this all sounds ridiculous, that's kind of the point. While all three are forming a fake family, they are also trying to keep their secrets from each other, even as they chase after their own individual goals. Luckily for fans who happen to be enamored with the show, a new set of episodes of "Spy x Family" is already on the way, and much sooner than you may have expected.