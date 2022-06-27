New Tagline For Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power Means More Than You Think

"The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" is going to explore a hitherto underdeveloped area of J.R.R. Tolkien's world. The ridiculously expensive budget (albeit justifiably so, per "Rings of Power" showrunner JD Payne) sets the stage for a production for the ages. We've heard of massive practical effects mixed with detailed CGI. World building will take place from one end of Middle-earth to the other — not just in Tolkien's typical east and west-focused directions, either, but from the bitter cold of the northern Forodwaith to the blistering heats of the Sunlands at the bottom of the compass, too. Along with world-building and setting the stage for the giant five-season story to come, Season 1 will also introduce us to the bulk of the project's massive 22-character cast. As we parse through the list of both foreign and familiar faces, one that doesn't seem likely to appear is the Dark Lord himself. At least, not right away.

Rumors have swirled for a long time now suggesting that Sauron, who is Tolkien's main villain of the Second Age and the presumptive primary antagonist of the "Rings of Power," will likely be absent in Season 1. Other names have been put forward as possible alternatives, like Joseph Mawle's mysterious Adar, a character possibly made up specifically as a baddie for the beginning of the show.

The knowledge that Sauron may not be a factor when the story starts generally put the kibosh on a lot of the speculation about his influence on the show's earlier events. All the same, regardless of his participation or lack thereof, a recent teaser released by Amazon Studios may cryptically hint at the Dark Lord's character arc, at least if Tolkien's source material has anything to say on the matter.