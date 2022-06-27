Does Thor: Love And Thunder's Valkyrie Have An Actual Name?

Since her debut in 2017's "Thor: Ragnarok," Tessa Thompson's Valkyrie has quickly become one of Marvel's biggest and most entertaining badasses. And she's set to continue building her epic legacy in Taika Waititi's follow-up, "Thor: Love and Thunder," which hits theaters on July 8. However, there's still one major thing that fans don't know about her: Does the MCU version of Valkyrie have an actual name?

In the "Love and Thunder" trailers that have come out over the past few months, we have seen Thompson's shield maiden-turned-sovereign leader ruling over Thor's New Asgard in Norway. The once fierce warrior finds herself fighting her most frustrating foe yet — politics — which has her feeling her more human (and miserable) than ever.

"She's got to do all the things that they never tell you about when you're supposed to rule the people, which is deal with all of the infrastructure and figure out the economy and have delegates visit from other countries," Waititi told Entertainment Weekly in May 2022. "So, she's spending a lot of her time not fighting, and all of her new battles have to do with ruling her people."

Considering Valkyrie's new role, now is as good a time as any for Waititi to reveal whether the character has an actual name in the MCU. Of course, it would be pretty strange for an entire society to not know the name of its leader. According to Thompson, Marvel's explanation is an awesome one.