The Major Way Marvel Fans Think Morbius' Flop Will Affect The Comics

By now, it's fairly common knowledge that "Morbius," Sony's newest villain centric film, did not do particularly well at the box office. It wasn't the total bomb many expected, for sure, but Jared Leto's antihero isn't breaking any financial records. Hilariously, the main reason that something so insignificant to the common citizen — a failed movie, that is — has now become a well-discussed fact is because the studio made the awkward decision to rerelease the film in theaters, only months after it initially flopped. More specifically, said awkwardness came down to the reasoning behind that decision — which is that in the wake of the movie's failure, a joke began to circulate online about the titular character trying out the (fake) catchphrase, "It's morbin' time." The joke rapidly grew and quickly overshadowed any other digital conversation about "Morbius."

To be explicitly clear, the meme was never a compliment. Fans were looking for joy in an otherwise barren space, and they found it. Unfortunately, so did the studio, which misconstrued the intent behind the meme (and the continuing online chatter in general), and flung "Morbius" right back into theaters, presumably after ignoring the opinion of everyone who has ever used social media, ever. To this end, the re-release of "Morbius" went exactly how everybody suspected — that is, it flopped once again – taking the hilarious meme with it to the grave.

Now, fans are speculating that the meme, much like the vampire, will continue to thrive in dark places.