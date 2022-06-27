Thomas Jane Discusses Murder At Yellowstone City, The Punisher, And More - Exclusive Interview

We're here to talk about your latest film, "Murder at Yellowstone City," which you not only star in but also executive produced. With the hit series "Yellowstone" and its prequel, "1883," Westerns are all the rage these days. Why was this film an exciting opportunity for you?

Well, I'm a big fan of Westerns. This is the second Western that me and my company, Renegade [Entertainment], did. Me and my partner, Courtney Penn, started Renegade in 2019. In the year 2020, during the pandemic, when everybody was cooped up inside, we were out riding horses and shooting guns in the great state of Montana. We had an absolute ball. These are some of the first things [filmed during the pandemic] that are rolling out and hitting the market now — that and my television show "Troppo," which you can find on Amazon Freevee. It's also doing very well.

We're proud of the work that we're doing. We particularly love Westerns. Our logo is a horse that's made of fire. I hope to be one of many that is a good one. I hope that it does well and that we start bringing back more and more Westerns ... You're right [that Westerns are making a comeback]. It was kicked off with the television show "Yellowstone," which sparked the revival and the interest of Westerns. But you've got to make good ones if you want the streak to continue.

You don't want to end up with a "Heaven's Gate" — which, by the way, was a terrific film, but a terrible failure at the box office in 1980, which then created a desert of Westerns for the next 10 years. The 1980s are basically devoid of Westerns until we hit "Dances With Wolves" and "Unforgiven" in the early 1990s that revived the Western for a while. And then they died out again.

Now, they're back. It's the great American myth, the Western. Along with jazz and baseball, they're truly American creations and they've got legs. I hope to enjoy many Westerns to come in the future with me and my company, Renegade.