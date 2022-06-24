Chris Pratt Has Some Eyebrow-Raising Comments About His Mario Voice

In April 2023, Chris Pratt's much-talked-about portrayal of the world's most famous plumber in Nintendo's animated "Super Mario Bros." movie will finally be on full display. If what Pratt recently said in a new interview is true, this won't be your momma and daddy's Mario.

"I worked really closely with the directors and trying out a few things and landed on something that I'm really proud of and can't wait for people to see and hear," Pratt told Variety at the June 22 premiere of his new Amazon Prime Video series "The Terminal List."

Right off the bat, when people start to think about Pratt, aka the MCU's Starlord, voicing someone as cartoonish as Mario — Nintendo's long-time video game poster boy — it's hard not to raise an eyebrow or two. Fans were divided over the casting of Pratt in "Super Mario Bros." after it was first announced in September 2021. "Chris Pratt is the most disappointing part of this cast honestly," blasted Redditor u/Three_Froggy_Problem. "He doesn't exactly have the most distinctive voice." Then you have producers working on the adaptation claiming Pratt's portrayal will be different but epic. "All I can tell you is the voice that he's doing for us, and Mario, is phenomenal," said producer Chris Meledandri in an interview with TooFab.

Now, we have telling moviegoers would ultimately be treated to a performance that they had never experienced — or heard — before. Here are his most recent comments.