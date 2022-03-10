George R.R. Martin Breaks Down Every Game Of Thrones Spin-Off In The Works

George R. R. Martin has always enjoys engaging with "Game of Thrones" fans directly, and he uses his "Not A Blog" to provide updates about the franchise and where it's heading — although there's still no word of when the last book, "The Winds of Winter," is set to arrive. But the critically acclaimed author has been much more willing to share about developments on the TV side, and he recently provided a lengthy explainer about the state of play in Westeros as it relates to several HBO and HBO Max projects. Apparently furthest along is a series from "Rome" and "Gotham" alum Bruno Heller, who "is writing his pilot script for the Corlys Velaryon series." The title has changed since its inception, with Martin adding, "That one started out as NINE VOYAGES, but now we're calling it THE SEA SNAKE, since we wanted to avoid having two shows with numbers in the title." In "Thrones" lore, Corlys Velaryon was a seafaring adventurer from a noble Valyrian line who traveled to exotic lands so far only mentioned in canon.

There's also another live-action prequel in the works, this one set 1,000 years in the past, and focusing on the warrior princess Nymeria, the namesake of Arya Stark's direwolf. "Amanda Segel, our showrunner, has delivered a couple drafts of that one, and we are forging ahead," Martin wrote. This series currently holds the working title "The Ten Thousand Ships," an allusion to Nymeria's conquering (evacuating?) fleet. It will reportedly explore how Nymeria fled Essos to establish Dorne at the southern tip of Westeros.

But, wait! There's more. Martin also went on to tease what to expect from the "Dunk & Egg" series: "The first season will be an adaptation of the first novella, 'The Hedge Knight.'" He also explained they're toying with different titles, adding, "We're leaning toward A KNIGHT OF THE SEVEN KINGDOMS for the series title, though THE HEDGE KNIGHT has its partisans as well." "Dunk & Egg" refers to a series of seven planned novellas set several decades before the action of "A Song of Ice and Fire," three of which have already been published. The fourth, currently entitled "The She-Wolves of Winterfell," has been almost as long-gestating as "The Winds of Winter" at this point.

It seems there are several animated projects in early development, as well. In this space, Martin confirmed the rumored existence of "The Golden Empire," which is set in Yi Ti at the eastern edge of Essos. The author had high praise for the early concept art and the "young writer" attached to helm the project.

It's a good time to be a "Game of Thrones" fan.