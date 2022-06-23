The Completely Random Biopic Tom Hanks Is Dying To Make

Tom Hanks loves rock and roll, and he seems to love the history of rock and roll about as much as he likes making movies about it. This likely clicks for anyone who has watched his turn in "Elvis." His description of Colonel Tom Parker, the character he plays in the biopic, shows that this is an actor who has done his homework.

The love runs deeper than mere portrayal, though. His 2008 speech inducting the Dave Clark Five into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame sounds more like someone sharing a religious experience than a fan praising a favorite band. Beyond that, Hanks made his debut as a screenwriter and director in the 1996 film "That Thing You Do!" (per IMDb). That film, which followed the rise of 1960's rock band the Wonders to the top of the charts before a deflating break-up, was critically acclaimed at the time. It even garnered an Oscar nod for best original song — which makes sense considering how maddeningly catchy it is.

Though "That Thing You Do!" was fiction, it bore the marks of countless American one-hit wonders (get it?) that disappeared as abruptly as they appeared during the height of the British Invasion (via Pitchfork). In other words, Hanks knows his '60s rock and roll, not just its broad strokes but its deep cuts. And it shows up in his own rock and roll movie passion project.