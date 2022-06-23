This Notorious Marvel Bomb Is The Reason We've Waited So Long For A Sandman Adaptation

For many comic book readers, Netflix's "The Sandman" is something that they've been waiting years to see. The highly anticipated new show is based on Neil Gaiman's iconic "Sandman" comic book series, which began in the late 1980s and came to an end in 1996. Ever since its publication, fans of "The Sandman" have been waiting to see Gaiman's acclaimed comic book series be adapted into a live-action film or TV show. Now, over 25 years after Gaiman's original comic book series came to an end, "The Sandman" is coming to Netflix.

In case that wasn't exciting enough, the first trailer for Netflix's "The Sandman" does seem to capture the spirit of Gaiman's seminal comic book series. Indeed, there are even a number of small details in the trailer for "The Sandman" that comic book fans have been obsessing over ever since the teaser's release. However, while all the early promotional materials for "The Sandman" have been promising, fans won't know until the show's premiere whether or not it's actually a successful adaptation of its source material.

As a matter of fact, it was seeing other comic book properties be repeatedly adapted into unsuccessful movies and TV shows that made Gaiman so hesitant for so long to officially support an adaptation of "The Sandman." In a recent interview, Gaiman even revealed the one notoriously bad comic book movie that fans can point to as the reason why they've had to wait so long for a live-action version of "The Sandman."