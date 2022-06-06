Small Details You Missed In The Trailer For Netflix's Sandman

As any fan of "The Sandman" will tell you, the road from script to screen can sometimes be a long and arduous journey (via The Hollywood Reporter). More than two decades since development on this property's live-action adaptation began, fans are finally getting their first look via the first official trailer for Netflix's "Sandman." A far cry from the similarly named 1958 musical number by the Chordettes, the streamer's upcoming series is actually based on the popular DC comics issues written by Neil Gaiman (via IMDb).

Although dreams are often viewed as an intangible landscape created by subconscious thoughts, this version of the story paints a very different picture. Starring Jenna Coleman, Boyd Holbrook, David Thewlis, Gwendoline Christie, Tom Sturridge, and Patton Oswalt, Netflix's "The Sandman" looks to be a dark and tantalizingly entertaining tale of wonder.

The story follows an entity known as Dream (Sturridge) who escapes an extended period of confinement, only to find his former realm in utter shambles. As a master of dreams and nightmares, Dream is privy to the inner workings of all who slumber, and he represents just one embodied aspect of human psychology. His 'siblings' are Death (Kirby Howell-Baptiste), Destiny, Delirium, Desire (Mason Alexander Park), Despair (Donna Preston), and Destruction, and each one has its own realm and area of jurisdiction.

Of course, this is bound to be a series where the devil is in the details. Let's take a look at the small details included in the first trailer that may only be apparent to the most hardcore followers of The Endless!