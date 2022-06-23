Selling Sunset Fans Just Got The Best Possible News

Who would have guessed that "Selling Sunset," a reality show chronicling the work lives of elite Los Angeles real estate agents, could garner such widespread popularity? In retrospect, it looks like the answer is pretty much everyone. Not only has the series been nominated for an Emmy for best unstructured reality program, but it also grabbed the golden popcorn for best docu-reality show at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards. And Capricorns should take special note: it is the Netflix series we recommend based on your zodiac sign.

Awards aren't the only marker of the success of "Selling Sunset." The formula has apparently proved so watchable that it has already been spun off twice. We've already seen "Selling Tampa" hit the screen, and "Selling The OC" is scheduled to premiere on August 24, 2022. To the confident viewer, it would seem that the future of "Selling Sunset" is more or less golden.

Still, in this era of unpredictability in streaming, it seems fair to say that no show is truly safe. Or, at the very least, we don't know until we know. That said, fans of "Selling Sunset" just got some very good news.