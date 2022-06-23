The Real Reasons Liam Neeson Agreed To Bring Qui-Gon Back For Obi-Wan Kenobi

Spoiler alert: This story includes key details from "Obi-Wan Kenobi" Part VI.

Fans of George Lucas' sprawling space opera "Star Wars" have just been treated to another nostalgic return to the saga with "Obi-Wan Kenobi." A six-episode Disney+ series, the story chronicles the plight of the venerable Jedi Knight Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) as he's been flushed out of hiding by his former Padawan-turned-foe Anakin Skywalker-slash-Darth Vader (Hayden Christensen).

Set nine years before the events of "Star Wars: Episode IV: A New Hope," the "Obi-Wan Kenobi" series naturally has several callbacks to the 1977 film, but to characters in their younger forms. As such, Owen Lars (Joel Edgerton) and his wife, Beru Lars (Bonnie Piesse) reprise their roles from the prequel trilogy. Also pivotal to "Obi-Wan Kenobi" are the 10-year-old versions of Luke Skywalker (Grant Feely) and Princess Leia Organa (Vivien Lyra Blair) — the latter of which becomes a principal player opposite Obi-Wan throughout the series.

Of course, with McGregor's version of Obi-Wan heading up the series — Alec Guinness originated the role in the original "Star Wars" film trilogy — fans of the prequel movies had every reason to believe that there would be callbacks to some characters in the trilogy. Perhaps the biggest question was the potential appearance of Obi-Wan's Jedi master, Qui-Gon Jinn (Liam Neeson), who was struck down by Sith apprentice Darth Maul (Ray Park) in 1999's "Star Wars: Episode I — The Phantom Menace," never to be seen in live-action form again.

Fans had right reason to think Qui-Gon could come back as a Force ghost, since the characters of Yoda, Guinness' Obi-Wan, and Anakin Skywalker all appeared in astral form in other "Star Wars" films. Luckily, after 23 years of waiting, Neeson made fans' wishes come true in a pivotal scene in the "Obi-Wan Kenobi" sixth and final episode.