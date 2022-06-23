Small Details You Missed In The New Thor: Love And Thunder Trailer

Thor Odinson (Chris Hemsworth) has stealthily turned into one of the funniest and most charming characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, thanks to a tactically deployed Taika Waititi, whose "Thor: Ragnarok" showed how the inherent absurdity of a Norwegian deity superhero can be used to great comedic effect. It doesn't exactly hurt that Hemsworth clearly has a blast exploring Thor's more comedic side.

As such, it's reasonable to assume that everyone who enjoyed Waititi and Hemsworth's last Marvel-ous collaboration has already marked July 8 in their calendar in giant red letters. This is when "Thor: Love and Thunder" premieres, and from what the promotional material has showed us so far, it's going to take everything that was great about "Ragnarok" and crank it up to 11. With fellow MCU favorites like Korg (Waititi), Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), and the Guardians of the Galaxy at his side, Thor discovers that his ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) now appears mightily Thor-like herself, complete with his long-lost (and magically repaired) Mjolnir. What's more, everyone involved are up against the challenge of a lifetime, when Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale) arrives to put some meaning behind his moniker.

It's all very awesome, and as the newest trailer of "Love and Thunder" teases, things are only going to get better and better. Let's take a look at the small details you might have missed in the latest "Thor: Love and Thunder" trailer, as you rocked out to Guns N' Roses.