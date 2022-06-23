Netflix CEO Reveals Which Subscribers Will Have To Watch Ads

Coming out of a couple of booming years in the heart of the COVID-19 pandemic, 2022 has been a year of big change for Netflix, the once dominant streaming service provider in the entertainment industry. Already embattled over controversies including protests over its content — including trans activists holding the company's feet to the fire over Dave Chappelle's comedy specials — the corporation's stock price took a major hit with the revelation in April that the service lost 200,000 subscribers in the first quarter of 2022 (via The Hollywood Reporter).

Boosted by the success of "Squid Game," Netflix hit a record stock price of nearly $700 per share in November 2021. However, this number dropped 35% after the streamer released its Q1 earnings report (via CNBC). As of June 23, Netflix's price per share has tumbled even further, opening the day at $180 per share (via MarketWatch).

Of course, what's separated Netflix from most streaming services is that it has presented its programming entirely ad free. Instead, the platform has solely relied on customer subscriptions for its revenue. Obviously in need of an infusion of cash, Netflix announced in May that it was working on plans to implement an ad-based option. The move was reportedly made to help combat lost revenues due to user password sharing and a looming Q2 forecast that predicts the loss of another 2 million subscribers (via New York Times).

Specific details of the forthcoming ad-based model were murky at the time of the announcement. Only a few months later, Netflix Co-CEO Ted Sarandos is finally giving the public a little more clarity on what to expect.