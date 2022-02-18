Netflix Has Big Plans For Dave Chappelle

Netflix and Dave Chappelle certainly seem to have an equitable partnership. Chappelle has released six stand-up specials through the streaming platform, starting with 2017's "The Age of Spin" all the way up to his most recent effort, "The Closer." Netflix has continued to stand by the comedian even after he made offensive remarks toward the LGBTQ+ community in "The Closer" (after having similar proclamations in his previous Netflix specials). Netflix head Ted Sarandos would later make a statement supporting Chappelle's right to say what he wants: "Our goal is to entertain the world, which means programming for a diversity of tastes" (via CNN).

It would appear Netflix isn't jumping off the Chappelle bandwagon any time soon. In fact, the streamer is doubling-down on the Chappelle support, according to a new report from Deadline. The comedian will executive produce a series of stand-up specials from various comedians hand-selected by Chappelle to debut exclusively on Netflix.