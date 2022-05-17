Disney+ Reveals Details About Its Ad-Supported Plan

The streaming war feels like it's entering a new phase. Hungry for fresh subscribers, different content outlets have tried a myriad of varying techniques in order to attract them. Some services, like Hulu, offer different tiers of pricing, with the lowest subjected to ads. With recent reports of Netflix suffering a massive loss of paid subscribers, and the company's perpetually forthcoming attempts to curtail password sharing, its streaming rivals definitely smell blood in the water.

Originally launching in November 2019, Disney+ features most of the Disney catalog of movies, shows, and musicals (via The Walt Disney Company). These include everything from Star Wars and Marvel to Mickey Mouse and Disney princesses. Buoyed by its sprawling reach and unparalleled brand recognition, Disney+ has roped in around 137 million subscribers worldwide as of April 2022, which is up 33% from the same time just one year ago (via Deadline).

But the streaming monster needs to be fed. Disney+ is no different than Netflix in that regard. In order to continue growing accruing subscribers and revenue, the service needs to get creative, and unfortunately, that usually means advertising.