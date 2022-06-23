Matt Lintz Dishes What He Learned From Daniel Brühl On The Alienist That He Brought To Ms. Marvel - Exclusive

On the most significant differences between working on projects like "The Walking Dead" and "The Alienist" compared to "Ms. Marvel," Matt Lintz said, "Working on those [shows] was great, and recently [with] 'Walking Dead,' it's like a well-oiled machine. A bunch of the actors gave me a lot of advice, to stay confident, be who you are, and all that type of stuff. They encouraged me."

There's also a significant amount of crossover between "The Walking Dead" and MCU actors, Lintz pointed out. "So many 'Walking Dead' actors have been in the Marvel universe now, which is so cool. I was just talking to Ross Marquand, who played Red Skull. But the difference with Marvel is, it's Marvel. It's the biggest." There's certainly nothing quite like landing a gig in the MCU. Lintz added, "Having the opportunity and the chance to work with such creative minds and creative artists is something that I will never forget, and I'm extremely blessed."

At the mention of Lintz acting alongside Zemo actor Daniel Brühl in "The Alienist," he confirmed he did — and he's hoping that Bruno somehow gets to interact with Zemo at some point as well.

"I would love it. I learned so much from him because we did 'The Alienist' together, and we filmed that in Hungary," Lintz said. "Being able to be in scenes with him and see not only how he operates during scenes and how invested he is in the character, but also — when we're in between takes and he's thinking about stuff — it was really cool to analyze him. I learned a lot from him." Fingers crossed for some kind of Zemo and Bruno team-up (or takedown).

New episodes of "Ms. Marvel" stream Wednesdays on Disney+.